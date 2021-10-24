Marvel Reveals First Official Hawkeye Poster

Exactly one month from today, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s festive spectacular Hawkeye will arrive on Disney Plus, giving audiences the early holiday gift of a two-part premiere, the first streaming series to do so since WandaVision double-dosed us with sitcom shenanigans in January.

Fans have been going wild for all the footage we’ve seen so far, with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop already a firm favorite among MCU supporters, even though we haven’t really seen her in action yet. Jeremy Renner looks to be having a lot of fun getting the opportunity to take center stage for once, and there’s even an adorable animal sidekick in the form of Lucky the Pizza Dog.

With the one-month countdown now on, Marvel have revealed the first official poster for Hawkeye, which you can check out below.

On top of Kate inheriting the mantle of the franchise’s expert archer from Clint Barton, Hawkeye will also explore the newcomer’s family history, with The Conjuring‘s Vera Farmiga playing her mother. Not only that, but Black Widow‘s breakout star Yelena Belova will return, while the seeds will also be sown for Alaqua Cox’s solo spinoff Echo, so there’s going to be a lot going on when the show comes to our screens beginning November 24.