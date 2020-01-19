Marvel Studios Prop Master Teases The Return Of Loki’s Scepter

With filming soon to get underway for the upcoming Loki TV show, prop master Russell Bobbitt has shared a brief video hinting at the return of the God of Mischief’s scepter.

Bobbitt has been a regular of Marvel’s art department since 2008’s Iron Man, with credits on everything from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to Captain America: Civil War. He’s also reportedly involved in at least four of the MCU’s live-action Disney Plus shows, including the highly anticipated spinoff series for Tom Hiddleston’s former villain.

While official details on the Loki show are still in short supply, Bobbitt’s Twitter account has offered a quick tease of things to come by way of a short video of the famous scepter, still in its box, along with the ominous caption:

“Loki…I am back”

Tom Hiddleston Celebrates Start Of Production On Loki With BTS Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The last time we saw Thor’s brother was in Avengers: Endgame, in which an alternate reality version of the fan favorite escapes with the Tesseract after the events of 2012’s The Avengers. While Earth’s Mightiest Heroes succeeded in retrieving Loki’s staff and the Mind Stone it contains, it looks like the scepter may somehow find itself back in the trickster’s possession during his small screen solo adventure.

Perhaps we’ll get a little more context to this video once the inevitable set photos start surfacing, but either way, we’ve still got a pretty long wait ahead of us before the series itself actually makes its way online.

In the meantime, Marvel still has two other Disney Plus shows to bring out – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, both of which are expected to premiere this year – before Loki finally arrives in the spring of next year. But first, Marvel’s Phase 4 kicks off with the release of Black Widow on May 1st.