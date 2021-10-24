Marvel Studios Reportedly Developing Anime-Style Projects

Disney Plus series What If…? went down a storm with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s only the very beginning of the franchise’s expansion into animation.

The creative team behind the nine-episode smash hit have already teased that they’ve got plans in store that are set to blow our minds, with recently-promoted executive Victoria Alonso confirming that offshoot production house Marvel Animation Studios is set to be founded to shoulder the workload.

There are currently 31 film and television projects in the works behind the scenes, but we haven’t heard much about the animated side of things other than Season 2 of What If…?, Guardians of the Galaxy spinoff I Am Groot and the mystery project that hired Harley Quinn‘s Liza Singer to direct.

However, The Cosmic Circus have uncovered a job listing that could tease a potential sojourn into anime-inspired territory. As per the report, the ad is looking for artists “who will be lead on the design and potentially the animation of key and hero FX for episodes… with a strong sense of design and graphic appeal”, and also require “strong knowledge of 2D animation principles with a familiarity of high-end anime 2DFX style”.

Star Wars: Visions was a hugely successful experiment for Disney Plus, and applying a similar style or concept to the MCU is a tantalizing prospect that comes packing almost unlimited potential.