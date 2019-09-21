Marvel Waiting Until After Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. To Reboot Inhumans

There haven’t been many flops in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but ABC’s Inhumans is definitely one of them. The 2017 show earned such poor ratings and reviews that it was cancelled after just eight episodes. This must’ve come as a blow to Marvel as they clearly had big plans for Black Bolt and co., with the concept of Inhumans playing a prominent role on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. beforehand.

As we’ve previously reported though, Marvel is planning on rebooting the Inhuman Royal Family in the MCU and this time, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios will be taking the characters out of Marvel Television’s hands. That said, their intention is to wait a while until after S.H.I.E.L.D. ends with its upcoming seventh season before doing anything with the characters again. From what we’ve been told, they want some time to pass before they relaunch this particular part of the mythos.

It won’t be too long, though, as we’ve heard that the Royal Family will feature in the Ms. Marvel Disney Plus show. Sources say the characters will be recast with “bigger name actors” and drop by for cameos in the series, which will set up something more substantial down the line. However, Lockjaw, the giant teleporting bulldog, will play a big role in the show. This makes sense too, as, in the comics, Medusa sent Lockjaw to keep an eye on Kamala Khan, an Inhuman herself.

We don’t have any exact release date for Ms. Marvel as yet, but it was announced at D23 along with Black Panther 2. As that movie’s due in May 2022, we can assume that the series, along with She-Hulk and Moon Knight, will also drop that same year, if not 2023. So, it could only be a 2-3 year wait after the end of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for the new Inhumans to arrive.