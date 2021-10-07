Marvel’s What If…? Fans Aren’t Surprised Killmonger Can’t Be Trusted

Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther baddie Killmonger is widely regarded as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best-ever villains, one who saw his childhood ruined by the intervention of his own people, spurring him on to a lifetime driven entirely by his desire to infiltrate Wakanda, seize the throne he has every right to, and use the nation’s advanced technology to do what he believes is right.

The best antagonists are always the ones who utterly believe in the conviction of their actions, whether they’re right or wrong, and Erik Stevens certainly fits that bill. In Marvel’s What If…?, his arc was much the same albeit with a few minor differences; namely murdering Tony Stark in cold blood after being taken in as his protege.

That made him a surprise candidate for the Season 1 finale’s Guardians of the Multiverse, but as you can see from the reactions below, fans weren’t shocked in the slightest when he eventually tried to take control of the Infinity Stones himself.

One thing to learn from the 'What if' series, never trust Killmonger — ヘンリー (@HenryAgu_) October 6, 2021

Killmonger gone killmonger 😭 i love it — Project Pat (@Miami_boy21) October 6, 2021

love how the watcher chose killmonger cause he knew he would betray people again pic.twitter.com/MxSbgRgyc7 — miris🦋✨ (@jedibeifong) October 6, 2021

The #whatIf series was great. It also just proved that Killmonger is the biggest menace to the MCU if he was still alive😭😭 — Miles Morales ♛✊🏾 (@_ArcadeKing) October 6, 2021

fate of the world and Killmonger figures out a way for him to be the hero. His commitment to power is amazing — Monkey D. Rey 🏴‍☠️👑 (@sUgar_Sl7m) October 6, 2021

#WhatIfMarvel you mean to tell me that the Watcher could have recruited Peter from the zombie universe but thought Killmonger who was very much already a villain in his universe was the better option for a new age Guardians team? Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/9c8ayG77ZT — Sam the Man (@samthamann) October 6, 2021

Ultron got defeated by Hydra only for Killmonger to yield the infinity stones. Damn! — Gitz ✊ (@Gitz__) October 6, 2021

Rumors continue to abound that Killmonger will be making a live-action return in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but whether than ends up happening or not, let’s hope that the creative team behind What If…? come up with more ingenious ways to utilize the character in Season 2.