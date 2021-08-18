Marvel’s What If…? Just Turned A Forgotten Character Into A Fan Favorite

There’s a lot to love about today’s What If…? episode. Quite rightly, much of the love is being directed at the much-missed Chadwick Boseman’s brilliant performance as a version of T’Challa who became Star-Lord. But there were a variety of scene-stealing side characters around him, too. Good Guy Thanos. Blonde Nebula. Boss-Level Collector… And let’s not forget T’Challa’s biggest fanboy, Korath the Pursuer.

As played by Djimon Hounsou, Korath has appeared in two Marvel movies – 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and 2019’s Captain Marvel. Despite this, he’s always been a bit of blank slate as a character, acting as a humorless henchman to Ronan in GotG and then just one of the StarForce team in CM. What If…? episode 2 finally fleshed him out, however, by reimagining him as a good-natured Star-Lord obsessive who’s desperate to join his crew.

Though he’s previously been a bit of a forgettable character, then, the animated Korath has instantly become a firm fan favorite.

I'm so glad they let Korath play a part in the #WhatIf Star-Lord episode. He was adorable and I love Djimon Hounsou. — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) August 18, 2021

#Whatif Spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

PLS– I REALLY LOVE THAT KORATH IS JUST FANBOYING OVER #TCHALLA THE WHOLE EPISODE 😭😆 pic.twitter.com/zg5zOVE23g — kat ᗢ harkNESs || Loki & What If Era ४ (@scarlet_witchxx) August 18, 2021

Famously, when Peter Quill dramatically revealed that he was Star-Lord in Guardians, Korath had never heard of him. In this reality, however, Korath is T’Challa’s biggest fan.

#WhatIf Spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

Korath with Korath with

Peter Quill T'Challa pic.twitter.com/KPMeJIFXRq — kat ᗢ harkNESs || Loki & What If Era ४ (@scarlet_witchxx) August 18, 2021

Alternatively…

// #WhatIf spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

korath with peter q vs korath with t’challa pic.twitter.com/kN1n6pr3cC — ‎dex ‎✇ (@eternalsbanner) August 18, 2021

Bask in his glory.

The new #WhatIf is my favorite Guardians movie. It really delivers on the premise of the show with unique takes that stay true to the characters and world. It also serves as a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman.



And now we can all bask in the glory that is fanboy Korath! pic.twitter.com/AHunpswDiF — DJ Wooldridge (@djtalkstrash) August 18, 2021

Relatable.

// #WhatIf spoilers



lmao Korath fanboying over T'Challa 😭 I mean, same here tho pic.twitter.com/8tJexzpGkI — zenith ⌖ (@spectrewren) August 18, 2021

Can we get more of fanboy Korath, please?

#WhatIf SPOILERS

•

•

•

•

•

KORATH BRINGS SO MUCH JOY IN THIS EPISODE, WISH WE COULD GET MORE OF HIM!! pic.twitter.com/jev9ifbyuT — Corvus (@lokisdagger_) August 18, 2021

Well, the good news is that it’s a possibility. It’s been confirmed that Boseman lent his voice to at least two more episodes this season, which leaves the door open for a return to this reality. Episode 2 did end on a cliffhanger, as Ego located his son Quill on Earth, suggesting a retelling of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is about to take place. Even if he doesn’t feature again on the show, hopefully Hounsou will get to play this adorable version of Korath again in live-action.

Marvel’s What If…? continues next week on Disney Plus.