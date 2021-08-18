What If..?: Fans In Tears After Chadwick Boseman’s Final Performance

The latest episode of What If..? was always going to be special. This was Chadwick Boseman’s final performance before his untimely death. And, as expected, he knocked it out of the park.

That was by no means assured. Sebastian Stan is a similarly talented actor and appeared to stumble when voicing Bucky in the debut episode, reminding us that voice-acting is a very different discipline. But Boseman nailed it: Bringing T’Challa’s regal bearing to Star-Lord and making it entirely believable that he was held in such high regard throughout the galaxy.

The episode has only been up for a few hours, but tributes are already pouring in online. Here’s a selection:

His last appearance is now live in Marvel's What If animated series.



This is our Official send-off to, Our King. The King. King T'Challa. Chadwick Boseman.



Thank you, so much, for EVERYTHING.



For now and always. You will NEVER be forgotten.



King, 👑. pic.twitter.com/h36rgfhrIw — OttawaOilers (@OttawaOilers) August 18, 2021

Man… hearing Chadwick Boseman’s last performance in #WhatIf was honestly amazing but also heartbreaking. Gone too soon, R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/hcEPjOJuXH — Gecko (@Gecko2400) August 18, 2021

Chadwick actually made the voice of T’Challa in #WhatIf

I’m not crying, you are — Eurus Moriarty (@Shtzrdrg) August 18, 2021

Man “What If?” was so good. RIP Chadwick Boseman. — Power Of X (@39Balluh) August 18, 2021

I cannot imagine a better Marvel sendoff for Chadwick Boseman than episode two of What If. It was as emotional as it was fun, showing off every bit of Boseman’s range as a performer. It was a perfect half hour of Marvel and everything you could want out of T’Challa’s goodbye. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) August 18, 2021

The What If…? of tonight was great bruh, definitely a great representation of T’challa, Chadwick, and just his character in general. great way to leave an amazing legacy of Chadwick Boseman. — lost soul ❄️ (@Kloutkage_) August 18, 2021

#WhatIf #ChadwickBoseman #Marvel

What If..? Episode 2 was brilliant. I can't explain how much excited I was to hear Chadwick Boseman voice again. I might shed a year too. All I can about Chadwick Boseman is

"Our Hero, A Fighter, A King, our Inspiration, left us too soon" pic.twitter.com/6qRX2YvHIU — Joseph Fernandes (@JosephGaming19) August 18, 2021

Seeing Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa for the last time in What If…? is honestly bittersweet since he is and always will be the definitive Black Panther and it’s nice to see hear him perform again but it’s sad that this will be the last performance of his that we’ll ever see. — AlexisTalksComics(She/They) (@LexiTalksComix) August 18, 2021

#WhatIf ep2 was feel-good and I got emotional when the credits starts rolling.😭 Miss you @chadwickboseman #BlackPanther 💗 — 🕷solfege🕷 (@solfege_afycso) August 18, 2021

This week’s #WhatIf was an utter delight. So much fun, and it was great to hear Chadwick Boseman once more as #TChalla . — Wicked Specialist (@reel_geek) August 18, 2021

When I heard Chadwick Boseman’s voice in #WhatIf I started crying 😁 pic.twitter.com/hDzQVFlvjX — linh (@linhisloading) August 18, 2021

This episode will stand as a testament to how great Boseman was as T’Challa and a reminder of how much his absence will be felt going forward. This will be most keenly felt in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is currently shooting in Atlanta.

Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler have confirmed that they are neither recasting nor digitally recreating Boseman on screen, with the movie expected to explore the power vacuum left after T’Challa’s death and see Letitia Wright’s Shuri take up the Black Panther mantle.

That’s coming in July 2022, but for now we should count our blessings that Boseman voiced the character in this excellent episode. The story brought in almost all the MCU’s major cosmic characters, with other obvious highlights being Josh Brolin as Thanos “gone straight” and Seth Green reprising Howard the Duck.

But this was Boseman’s swansong and it was difficult not to feel a sense of loss when that final tribute to him appeared at the end of the episode. He will be missed.

What If..? is released each Wednesday on Disney Plus.