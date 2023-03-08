Marvel’s Women’s Day celebrations don’t go to plan thanks to embarrassing Disney Plus error

International Women’s Day is already upon us, and Disney Plus is hard at work capitalizing on the holiday.

The global holiday, which arrives each year on March 8, pays homage to a titular point in the women’s rights movement. It is typically celebrated by honoring the powerful women past, and by recalling the work our foremothers did to bring us forward. They fought to provide us with gender equality, reproductive rights (which are still being leeched away to this day), and plenty more, and we still benefit from their work today.

Marvel’s attempt to cash in on the holiday went awry early Wednesday morning, after an attempted Disney Plus celebration of International Women’s Day hit a snag. Marvel attempted to use the selection of powerful women scattered across the MCU to showcase its support for female-identifying viewers, but a mild fumble soon arose to irritate users.

When attempting to peruse the MPower section of Disney Plus, which aims to reveal “the history and untold stories of the most iconic women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” users found two of the labels switched. It’s a minor thing, particularly for fans who know the difference between Brie Larson and Elizabeth Olsen, but seeing Olsen under the “Captain Marvel” tag and Larson under the “Scarlet Witch” tag was enough to set some Marvel fans off.

The issue appears to have been resolved, or at least specific to a single region of the world, but it still showcased a minor, sloppy moment in Disney Plus’ approach to the day. The issue was flagged on Reddit’s Marvel Studios sub by a German user, who labeled the misstep as “mildly irritating.”

In the comments below the post, users poked fun at the MCU and Disney Plus, pointing out that whoever set the page up “had one job” and still messed it up.

Comments teasing the platform by joking that “all women look alike” and imagining the Disney Plus team insisting that they just “get some broads on the front page” soon took over, even as some people worked to find a multiversal explanation for the mistake. So far as we’re aware, the MCU doesn’t have any plans to switch Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch up, but this is a comic book franchise. You genuinely never know.

The most likely explanation is that someone simply forgot to double check the page, and accidentally put out a four-video docu-eries with incorrect labels. Commenters indicate that the issue persists among some users, but it’s not cropping up on our end, so Disney Plus may have already taken action. Even if it hasn’t, few people are likely to get tripped up by the minor snag. Instead, they’ll just content themselves by judging Disney — and its sky-high profits — for making such an easily-fixed error.