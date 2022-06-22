MCU fans are convinced ‘Ms. Marvel’ just confirmed Kamala is an Inhuman
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode three.
There’s been a lot to love about Ms. Marvel so far, but one thing that’s really irked fans is how the MCU has totally reinvented Kamala Khan’s power-set and their origins. This Wednesday’s third episode finally dug into the heroine’s new backstory, and it took even more liberties with her comic book characterization. Despite this, fans are still convinced that eventually Kamala will be confirmed as an Inhuman.
Spoilers to follow!
Episode three opens on a flashback to Kamala’s great-grandmother, Sana, who it turns out is a Clandestine, a group of djinn who were banished to Earth from their dimension. During Partition in the 1940s, they uncovered the lost bangle that would allow them to get home in an old temple. Intriguingly, the Clandestines discovered the bangle attached to a disembodied blue-skinned arm. And folks are certain they know what this means.
It has to be a Kree hand, right?
That’s definitely not a human arm…
So what’s the big deal if it is a Kree hand? In case you’re unaware, the Inhumans were created by the Kree experimenting with ancient humans, so the fact that Ms. Marvel may have just referenced the species in this way forms a key link to Inhuman mythology. In other words, this is our biggest hint so far that Kamala actually is an Inhuman herself.
Sounds plausible.
Obviously, the Clandestines call themselves djinn but it’s possible they’re really descended from the Kree.
They may even be unaware of their true lineage themselves.
Could the bangles be the MCU version of the Terrigen Bomb?
Is that going to be this season’s big cliffhanger ending?
And if the Inhumans are back, maybe the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cast aren’t far behind.
It could still happen!
So when it comes to the Kamala-is-an-Inhuman theory, it’s still all to play for. Of course, episode four could destroy all this theorizing, but then again it might add more fuel to the flames. Catch Ms. Marvel as it unfolds Wednesdays on Disney Plus to find out.