MCU fans are convinced ‘Ms. Marvel’ just confirmed Kamala is an Inhuman

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode three.

There’s been a lot to love about Ms. Marvel so far, but one thing that’s really irked fans is how the MCU has totally reinvented Kamala Khan’s power-set and their origins. This Wednesday’s third episode finally dug into the heroine’s new backstory, and it took even more liberties with her comic book characterization. Despite this, fans are still convinced that eventually Kamala will be confirmed as an Inhuman.

Spoilers to follow!

Episode three opens on a flashback to Kamala’s great-grandmother, Sana, who it turns out is a Clandestine, a group of djinn who were banished to Earth from their dimension. During Partition in the 1940s, they uncovered the lost bangle that would allow them to get home in an old temple. Intriguingly, the Clandestines discovered the bangle attached to a disembodied blue-skinned arm. And folks are certain they know what this means.

It has to be a Kree hand, right?

yea it’s definitely kree tech cuz the skin is blue #msmarvel pic.twitter.com/93fl18MADS — ً (@crdanexo) June 22, 2022

That’s definitely not a human arm…

Sooo are we gonna acknowledge the blue hand that was carrying the bangle orrr??? It looks pretty Kree to me #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/Es9YCeTDTq — mabe ✵ (@dragonevenstar) June 22, 2022

So what’s the big deal if it is a Kree hand? In case you’re unaware, the Inhumans were created by the Kree experimenting with ancient humans, so the fact that Ms. Marvel may have just referenced the species in this way forms a key link to Inhuman mythology. In other words, this is our biggest hint so far that Kamala actually is an Inhuman herself.

Spoilers Ms Marvel episode 3

–

–

–

–

–

WAIT so they found the bangle on a SEVERED BLUE ARM that's gotta be the Kree right??? MORE INHUMAN CONNECTIONS MAYBE??? #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/6B6BpPCLF7 — Jack (-_•) // kenobi & ms marvel spoilers (@captaincupkicks) June 22, 2022

Sounds plausible.

#MsMarvel episode 3 spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

so this confirms that Kamala is still an inhuman?? and that inhumans exist in the MCU?? they just can’t “access” their powers yet but kamala can because of the bangle? pic.twitter.com/jxHatFWhQN — Trisha ⧗ (@waltersndanvers) June 22, 2022

Obviously, the Clandestines call themselves djinn but it’s possible they’re really descended from the Kree.

that's what i really want to believe like what if the clandestines are the mcu's version of inhumans and have kree descent https://t.co/IYDIqsyBcx — maya (@themarvcls) June 22, 2022

They may even be unaware of their true lineage themselves.

i still think they're inhumans but they call them djinn here because they don't understand. just like how people called asgardians "gods" and they got pushed aside as myths.



she could be half djinn/half inhuman. bc they're building a kree/captain marvel connection — kate bishop's pizza (@clairospizza) June 22, 2022

Could the bangles be the MCU version of the Terrigen Bomb?

#MsMarvel theory from episode 3… The bracelet is kree tech (based on blue hand) and might explode when used. What if the bracelet is MCUs version of the Terrigenesis bomb; aka Kamala uses it, it “explodes” but instead of fire and death it releases inhuman mutation energy? — Josh Coupe (@Skippy454) June 22, 2022

Is that going to be this season’s big cliffhanger ending?

Well, the Djinn found the bangle, but the severed arm it came from was definitely Kree. I bet Kamala is part Human, part Djinn, and part Inhuman and that the bangle will break in 1×06 to reveal terrigen inside with Kamala's terrigenisis cocoon as the season's cliffhanger ending. — Project T.A.H.I.T.I. (@Project_TAHITI) June 22, 2022

And if the Inhumans are back, maybe the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cast aren’t far behind.

Is that Kree?

Is she inhuman?

And then the most important question, will QUAKE return????!!!! 😭 — SaMmY~💥🥦🔄 🤏Leia Defender🔥 (@Sammyy38) June 22, 2022

It could still happen!

Why I think we are still getting Kamala as an Inhuman #MsMarvel

– The "Noor" is something already in Kamala

– The bangles are a weapon / comms device in some way? They aren't necessarily powering Kamala and we saw the rings send a signal in Shang Chi.

– blue arm = kree — Average CBM lover (@based_marvel) June 22, 2022

So when it comes to the Kamala-is-an-Inhuman theory, it’s still all to play for. Of course, episode four could destroy all this theorizing, but then again it might add more fuel to the flames. Catch Ms. Marvel as it unfolds Wednesdays on Disney Plus to find out.