MCU Fans Declare Richard E. Grant As The MVP Of Loki Episode 5

When Richard E. Grant was first revealed to have joined the cast of Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki, everyone expected him to be playing an older version of Tom Hiddleston’s title hero, when the Disney Plus exclusive was announced to have a heavy time travel element right out of the gate.

After the show began rolling out and the Sylvie rumor was proven to be true, opinion shifted towards the belief that Grant would be revealed as the rogue variant calling the shots, painting him as Loki‘s big bad. Of course, that wasn’t the case, but the veteran star has nonetheless made a hell of an impression after this week’s installment.

Fans went wild when Episode 4 revealed the Academy Award nominee kitted out in some fantastic Loki garb, and he stole virtually every scene he was in when the latest chapter dropped yesterday. As you can see from the reactions below, audiences have declared Grant as the undisputed MVP of an episode that had an awful lot going on.

#Loki Richard E Grant as #ClassicLoki was def the MVP of the episode!! 🔥🔥🔥I wish we got to see more of him in the series but he still went it with a bang and achieved his #GloriousPurpose pic.twitter.com/2OEgsuPXQE — The Variant (@lokixsylvie69) July 7, 2021

Richard E. Grant as an older Loki was genius casting pic.twitter.com/TXvyA5yMie — Simp 4 Daisy Ridley (@daz_outsold) July 7, 2021

Richard E. Grant killed that episode of #Loki

He turned that limited screen time into an episode MVP… but are we really surprised? — Tanner Williams (@Twillis007) July 7, 2021

Props to Richard E. Grant for being the professional that he is and bringing gravitas to his performance dressed in that outfit. #Loki #ClassicLoki pic.twitter.com/cIIcY6e5Xo — Sam Deere (@ereedmas1) July 7, 2021

New Loki Photos Tease The God Of Mischief's Next Adventure 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Richard E Grant’s Loki amirite — jess (@cowstoenails) July 7, 2021

#Loki SPOILERS!!!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Can we appreciate how amazing this scene was, and just Richard E. Grant as classic Loki overall pic.twitter.com/krIjaiiYDV — robert (@variant1026) July 7, 2021

Richard E. Grant was the MVP of #Loki Ep.5 Completely stole the show, especially with his last scene. Classic Loki is the most powerful version of Loki we've seen in the MCU.#LokiWednesdays — cricfan (@cricketCBMfan) July 7, 2021

I really didn’t expect much from #ClassicLoki in the New Loki Episode 5 but of course Marvel gave us a interesting back story & with the great portrayal from Richard E. Grant he became one of my fav parts of today’s episode! All he wanted was to see his brother again 😢 #Loki pic.twitter.com/whWGZW3Fwk — NeptunesForce (@NeptunesForce) July 7, 2021

how do i sue richard e. grant, this man is wearing a whole clown costume but he has me SOBBING #Loki — Dani (@TheDanimagus) July 7, 2021

Ultimately, Grant’s Loki sacrificed himself so Hiddleston’s trickster and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie could make their way beyond demonic cloud Alioth as the finale sets up the dynamic duo to discover what really drives the Time Variance Authority. Sadly, they didn’t take a shortcut using the Thanos-Copter, but the internet is already buzzing with theories about the real brains behind the operation, with Kang the Conqueror emerging as a favorite.

Of course, we’ve all been burned before on numerous occasions during the endless WandaVision discourse, and Loki has proven to be nothing if not unpredictable so far. Whatever happens, people are already hoping that those Season 2 rumors turn out to be true.