MCU Fans Declare Richard E. Grant As The MVP Of Loki Episode 5

Loki Richard E Grant

When Richard E. Grant was first revealed to have joined the cast of Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki, everyone expected him to be playing an older version of Tom Hiddleston’s title hero, when the Disney Plus exclusive was announced to have a heavy time travel element right out of the gate.

After the show began rolling out and the Sylvie rumor was proven to be true, opinion shifted towards the belief that Grant would be revealed as the rogue variant calling the shots, painting him as Loki‘s big bad. Of course, that wasn’t the case, but the veteran star has nonetheless made a hell of an impression after this week’s installment.

Fans went wild when Episode 4 revealed the Academy Award nominee kitted out in some fantastic Loki garb, and he stole virtually every scene he was in when the latest chapter dropped yesterday. As you can see from the reactions below, audiences have declared Grant as the undisputed MVP of an episode that had an awful lot going on.

Ultimately, Grant’s Loki sacrificed himself so Hiddleston’s trickster and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie could make their way beyond demonic cloud Alioth as the finale sets up the dynamic duo to discover what really drives the Time Variance Authority. Sadly, they didn’t take a shortcut using the Thanos-Copter, but the internet is already buzzing with theories about the real brains behind the operation, with Kang the Conqueror emerging as a favorite.

Of course, we’ve all been burned before on numerous occasions during the endless WandaVision discourse, and Loki has proven to be nothing if not unpredictable so far. Whatever happens, people are already hoping that those Season 2 rumors turn out to be true.

