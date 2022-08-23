MCU fans have plenty to say after upgraded ‘Ironheart’ armor emerges online

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were thrilled beyond belief when set photos revealed that Disney Plus series Ironheart had built a full-size practical costume for Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams to use as she battled crime during the nascent stages of her crimefighting career, alleviating concerns that Phase Four’s inconsistent CGI could become a factor once more.

However, things have taken a brand new turn after leaked merchandise and promo art unveiled a sleeker, upgraded, and perhaps even Power Rangers-esque look for Riri’s Mark II armor, which has instantly caused a stir on social media. Some fans love the enhanced duds, others are sharing their trepidation, but it’s definitely got people talking either way.

We know that Riri is going to be a significant player in November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but the Ironheart set pics have made it clear we shouldn’t expect her to be kitted out in her best gear by the time the credits roll, despite Letitia Wright’s Shuri being arguably the MCU’s most prominent technological whizkid.

Going up against Anthony Ramos’ supernatural villain The Hood is certainly going to require an upgrade or two, and the smart money would be on Shuri facilitating it with her genius-level intellect and access to Wakandan tech. Ironheart has been in the works for close to three years already, so fans are champing at the bit to see the instant comic book favorite finally follow the same path as the majority of her highest-profile peers by making the jump into live-action.