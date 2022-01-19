MCU series ‘Secret Invasion’ pitches up in new shooting location

The official website for Marvel Studios Japan recently revealed what may be release windows for the cinematic universe’s 2022 slate of projects, and it could have answered one of the most burning questions surrounding Disney Plus series Secret Invasion.

Thanks to the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, we know Nick Fury has been residing in the cosmos for a while having sent a Skrull to Earth in his stead, while the first official image from the show showcased the head of S.H.I.E.L.D. sporting a bushy grey beard and missing his signature eye patch.

Given their history, not to mention the connections between Monica Rambeau, her mother, Carol Danvers, S.H.I.E.L.D., and the Skrulls, it’s evident that Secret Invasion and The Marvels will be very closely connected. However, we just weren’t sure which one we’d be getting first.

Even though Brie Larson’s second solo outing has wrapped production before Secret Invasion, the release windows hinted that the latter was coming to our screens first. The team have now left London behind to pitch up in Halifax, England, and the local MP Holly Lynch was suitably thrilled, as she revealed to The Halifax Courier.

“I confess to being a massive Marvel geek and so the prospect of filming taking place here in Halifax is incredibly exciting! It’s another chance to showcase Halifax to the world and once again demonstrate we can host massive productions like this. Whilst I am against second jobs for MPs, if they are in need of extras, I very much hope they let me know!”

Secret Invasion set photos have been very hard to come by, but it comes boasting a suitably stacked cast, and the bare bones of a synopsis is more than enough to see it rank as one of the MCU’s most hotly-anticipated streaming efforts.