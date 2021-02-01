The MCU’s Jessica Jones Will Reportedly Be More Comic-Accurate

As the rights to the former Netflix superheroes have reverted back to Marvel Studios over the last couple of years, the vast majority of the buzz has focused largely on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. If all of the speculation was to be taken at face value, then both are signed on and ready to go, with the former reported to have even wrapped his scenes on Spider-Man 3, although nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet.

While there hasn’t exactly been a rush of fan campaigns clamoring for Finn Jones to return as Iron Fist, and Mike Colter appears to have made peace with the fact he won’t be Luke Cage anymore, there’s been constant talk that Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones could be invited back into the fold. The actress won serious acclaim for her complex and multi-layered performance across all three seasons of her solo series, and she’d definitely be a more than welcome addition to the rapidly expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Neon Action Shots For Jessica Jones Season 2 Tease New Threats 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Tipster Mikey Sutton is now reporting that not only does Kevin Feige have no plans to replace Ritter whenever Jessica is rebooted and absorbed into the MCU, but it’ll be a more comic-accurate version of the character that we see. The Netflix show was hardly a radical departure, but in the pages of Alias, the heroine interacted with a huge number of famous superheroes, not just street-level criminals.

If Jessica Jones is on her way back to our screens anytime soon, then She-Hulk jumps out as the most obvious candidate, with a superpowered private investigator more than capable of being easily slotted into the narrative of a half-hour legal comedy set in the MCU.