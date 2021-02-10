Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Returning For Killmonger Prequel Series

In the run-up to Black Panther 2 starting production this summer, there’s been a lot of talk about Michael B. Jordan potentially reprising his role as Killmonger in the sequel, following his acclaimed turn as the villain in the 2018 movie. Jordan has made clear that he’d be up for returning to the MCU, but at this stage, it’s unknown if the pic will go ahead and resurrect T’Challa’s twisted cousin following his death in Black Panther.

While that remains to be seen, new intel is pointing to Jordan reprising the part in a different project – his own spinoff series. Giant Freakin Robot is claiming that Marvel’s developing a Killmonger TV show, one of several BP-related efforts that Ryan Coogler is making for the studio. GFR also confirms that this spinoff is not the same as the Wakanda-focused series that was announced earlier this month.

According to the outlet, the Killmonger vehicle wouldn’t be set in the present but would be a prequel, exploring how the villain made his name. This makes a lot of sense, too, as Black Panther already established his dark past. Born N’Jadaka, Erik Stevens was raised in Oakland, California by exiled Wakandan prince N’Jobu. His brutality in a U.S. military black ops unit earned him his supervillain nickname and a prequel series could show us how he accumulated all those body marks that denote each life he’s taken.

As for BP2, the latest word is pointing to Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page being in the running to play a new character, someone who may take over the throne of Wakanda from the late king. Shuri (Letitia Wright) and M’Baku (Winston Duke) are also in contention to take up the mantle as well. If Killmonger is getting his own TV show, that likely rules Jordan out of becoming the new lead of the movie franchise, but at least we haven’t seen the last of him in the MCU.