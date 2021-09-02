First Midnight Mass Poster Teases Netflix’s Terrifying New Series

You can’t say that Mike Flanagan isn’t making the most of his exclusive Netflix development deal, which he inked with the platform shortly after the massive success of The Haunting of Hill House. As one of the horror genre’s foremost auteurs, more content from the filmmaker is always welcome, and there’s a ton of it on the way.

It’s been less than a year since The Haunting of Bly Manor was released, but Flanagan’s latest is already gearing up to hit screens on Sept. 24. Midnight Mass follows a remote and isolated island community plagued by supernatural events, which may be linked to the sudden and unexplained appearance of a mysterious young priest.

The first teaser trailer promised plenty of chills and no shortage of atmosphere, and with a full-length trailer poised to arrive later this week, the first official Midnight Mass poster has been revealed, which you can check out below.

Flanagan regulars Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, and Rahul Kohli will reunite for Midnight Mass, along with a host of talented newcomers including Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish, and Zach Gilford. The horror genre is always worth a watch, and the goodwill generated from The Haunting duology will ensure bumper viewing figures come Sept. 24.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Flanagan also has The Midnight Club and comic book adaptation Something is Killing the Children in the works, as he continues to establish himself as Netflix’s go-to guy for terrifying television.