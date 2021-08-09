Watch: Midnight Mass Trailer Teases Mike Flanagan’s New Netflix Horror Series

Mike Flanagan isn’t messing around when it comes to making the most of his exclusive development deal with Netflix, even if he doesn’t have any more plans at the moment to continue the horror anthology he kicked off with smash hit The Haunting of Hill House and followed up with spiritual sequel Bly Manor.

The filmmaker wrapped shooting on new project Midnight Mass towards the end of the last year, which he made a point of outlining wasn’t a third season of The Haunting. The Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep director helmed all seven installments of the episodic chiller, which follows a remote and isolated island community plagued by supernatural events when a mysterious and charismatic young priest shows up on the scene without explanation.

Midnight Mass Photos

Several of Flanagan’s regular collaborators are on board including wife Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas and Bly Manor breakout Rahul Kohli, and the first trailer has now arrived to give subscribers and indication of what’s in store. As is the case with any of his projects, Midnight Mass looks to come packing an intense feeling of unnerving dread, as well as no shortage of atmosphere. Given the success of his previous projects for the streamer, you can guarantee this one is destined to capture the imagination of audiences all over the world.

Midnight Mass may be on the way, but Flanagan still has no intentions of slowing down. Filming on his next series The Midnight Club is set to conclude next month, and he recently signed on to oversee comic book adaptation Something is Killing the Children, so we’re guaranteed a steady stream of Netflix scary stories for the foreseeable future as the writer, director and producer continues to establish himself as one of the genre’s top talents.