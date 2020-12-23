The Haunting Of Bly Manor Creator Says There Are No Plans For More Seasons

The Haunting of Bly Manor is certainly more of a Gothic romance than the straightforward horror of predecessor Hill House, but the latest outing in Mike Flanagan’s anthology series was every bit as rewarding, enjoyable and purely entertaining as what came before.

Indeed, the second chapter dominated Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched list and left viewers terrified for weeks, with many finding themselves not able to sleep at night. The concept to morph the show into an anthology program was a stroke of genius, too, as it increased the longevity of The Haunting and also allows Flanagan to have creative freedom to take subsequent chapters in any number of directions.

Currently, the horror expert is putting the finishing touches on his next Netflix project Midnight Mass, which will reunite him with several of his regular collaborators and centers on an isolated island community who have their world turned upside down when a mysterious priest arrives, but after that, many are expecting him to get back to work on The Haunting series. Unfortunately for those individuals, however, Flanagan has no intention of producing another run.

At the moment there are no plans for more chapters. Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other @intrepid projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know! https://t.co/WkkSwsnFlm — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 23, 2020

While he does say “never say never” about a new outing for The Haunting, it’s certainly disappointing to hear that nothing is in the pipeline right now. Especially given how successful the first two chapters were. Not to mention the fact that it’s widely been expected that he’d do another.

Of course, he could just be keeping things under wraps, which wouldn’t be at all surprising. But if we take him at his word, fans may just have to be satisfied with The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor and rewatch them when they’re looking for some genuine scares.