Mind-blowingly meta ‘Ms. Marvel’ theory believes the MCU exists within the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, with different genres, tones, and stories being told — but a new theory suggests Ms. Marvel has ascended and is the first truly metaseries in the canon.

Ms. Marvel’s opening two episodes have seen positive reviews from critics, with the first Muslim superhero finding a healthy fanbase early in its run — albeit low viewership. The titular character’s irrevocable love of all the heroes in the world of Marvel’s films is both incredibly cute, and potentially also a hit towards a much grander reality.

Posted onto Reddit’s home of everlasting Marvel discussion, /r/marvelstudios, an anonymous user posited that perhaps the reason why so many of the cast know details that surely nobody could know from the thirty-something Marvel movies, is because the films exist within the MCU.

There are a few things that surely nobody would know, like Captain America’s catchphrase “I can do this all day”, the existence of Giant-Man, and people dressing up as Groot during the AvengerCon.

There is one caveat to this theory: things could’ve become public knowledge thanks to Scott Lang appearing on podcasts in-universe to enlighten people on what happened during events like the airport battle in Captain America: Civil War, or the Battle for Earth in Avengers: Endgame.

The “that’s America’s ass” line does make you wonder if Lang spilled the beans on Stark, Banner, and Lang creating time travel. But that also feels suitably in character for Lang.

There have already been big revelations coming out from the opening episodes of the series, such as proof that some fan favorites were involved in the Endgame final battle.

Ms. Marvel is currently available to stream on Disney Plus.