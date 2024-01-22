‘Miraculous Ladybug’ season 6 release window, cast, and more

Children’s shows have been going strong in recent years, gaining popularity among different kinds of audiences. Bluey is a perfect example of that, but so is Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.

Recommended Videos

Following Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agreste as the superhero team Paris needs, the series is full of magic, with a healthy dose of trouble in the mix. Who doesn’t like that? Most folks do, or else this kids’ franchise wouldn’t have half the success it does. With a TV series, several special episodes, and a movie retelling, Miraculous Ladybug seems to have a lot of stories to tell, which is why it has been renewed for a sixth season.

Since the much-awaited events of season 5, where we got to see Gabriel Agreste make his wish, fans have been anticipating new episodes. With Emilie now back in the picture and Marinette and Adrien living their best life together, things are bound to take a wild turn. Will that be a good or bad thing, though? Well, that’s the kind of question that we will have to wait for season 6 to answer.

When does Miraculous Ladybug season 6 come out?

Image via Zagtoon

At the time of writing, the premiere of Miraculous Ladybug season 6 has not been announced, but that doesn’t mean we have no idea about when it will be released. The season is currently in production, and chances are that new episodes will hit the small screen sometime in 2024. If we want to get specific, it’s safe to assume that it will likely be toward the end of the year.

That said, bear in mind that this is merely a prediction and that we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation of season 6’s release date. Still, it’s sad to even think that we have such a long way to before we see Marinette and Adrien again.

Who will be in season 6 of Miraculous Ladybug?

Image via Netflix

Fans can expect the main cast of Miraculous Ladybug to return to their roles in season 6. Thus, we’ll hear Cristina Valenzuela as the voice of Marinette/Ladybug, Bryce Papenbrook in the role of Adrien/Cat Noir, Mela Lee as Tikki, Max Mittelman voicing Plagg, and Carrie Keranen as Alya.

Lisa Kay Jennings should also return as Lila, as the character will certainly have a much bigger role to play in season 6. I mean, if the season 5 finale was anything to go by — and I can only assume that it is — Lila is on the right path to becoming the series’ new main antagonist, which should be interesting to witness. Perhaps she’ll climb higher on some folks’ best Miraculous characters lists.

While you wait for Miraculous Ladybug season 6, though, why not rewatch the series in order? You’ll likely need a reminder of everything that has happened thus far before new episodes drop.