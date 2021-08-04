Miss Minutes Will Reportedly Return To The MCU In Future Projects

Loki had a lot of breakout characters – from Owen Wilson’s Mobius to Sophie Di Martino’s Sylvie – but the most surprising new fan favorite was Miss Minutes. The TVA’s hologrammatic mascot, the cheery cartoon clock – played by voice acting legend Tara Strong – immediately became a hit with the Marvel fandom despite having just a few snippets of screentime each episode.

The season 1 finale delivered a major twist to Miss Minutes’ character, though, which teased a greater importance for her to come. In what might weirdly be the MCU’s best jump scare to date, she spooked Loki and Sylvie – and everyone watching – when she appeared to them in He Who Remain’s Citadel, revealing that she’s not just a loyal TVA creation but is secretly working for Jonathan Majors’ overlord.

He Who Remains is now dead, thanks to Sylvie, but his even worse variant – the one and only Kang the Conqueror – is about to make himself known in the franchise. And, from what we’re hearing, he’ll decide to keep Miss Minutes around. We’ve heard from our reliable sources – the same ones who told us about Captain America 4 before that was announced – that Miss Minutes will have a bigger role in other MCU projects in the capacity of Kang’s sidekick.

He Who Remains Gets His Own Gorgeous Loki Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After her popularity in Loki, it’s no surprise that Marvel is planning on bringing the treacherous hologram back in future. If what we’ve been informed is accurate, it’s possible that Miss Minutes will turn up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, coming in February 2023, which is Majors’ first confirmed movie appearance as Kang. And obviously she’ll return in Loki season 2, which could air in 2022, seeing as Kang has taken over the TVA in the newly altered timeline.

Who’s ready for more Miss Minutes in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, Loki fans.