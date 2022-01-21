MonsterVerse fans are going nuts for Godzilla and the Titans series reveal

The age of streaming has allowed blockbuster franchises that had previously been solely restricted to the big screen to be given a new and massively exciting lease of life, with heavy hitters like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU expanding onto television with canonical shows that put fresh characters in the spotlight, while still connecting to the overarching mythology.

It was only a matter of time before the MonsterVerse got in on the act, and it was confirmed yesterday that a new series set to focus on a family’s journey to discover their secret and previously unknown connections to the Monarch organization was in early development for Apple’s in-house platform.

As you can imagine, fans were stoked to discover Godzilla and the rest of the Titans will be expanding their presence by lurking in the background of an action-packed episodic adventure, with social media going wild at the news.

THIS IS EVERYTHING — i t t a r i u s ~ ☯︎︎ (@nubblyjr) January 20, 2022

please i need more mothra content. maybe a bit of biollante teasers or something too please im on my knees pic.twitter.com/CxO0A3L0kT — ori #1 biollante lover (@V0lDDRIFTER) January 20, 2022

Guys. You killed it. I've wanted this since King of the Monsters. Thank you SO MUCH for continuing the #Monsterverse.



In the immortal words of Charles Dance – pic.twitter.com/Adi6JOn8tw — Tom Jurassic (@Tom_Jurassic) January 20, 2022

LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOOO!!!!! THE MONSTERVERSE CONTINUES!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GTMEau6JVu — OrangeTroll ✝️🇺🇸🦧 (@TheOrangeTroll) January 20, 2022

New Pair Of Godzilla Vs. Kong Character Posters Are A Thing Of Beauty 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

YESSSS!!! Plus A NEW MOVIE LETS GOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/0rnYRiH564 — Camron Ode (@CamronOde21) January 20, 2022

Exciting news! Please work on writing relatable human characters that the audience can relate too, while balancing the Kaiju action. It will do WONDERS for the Monsterverse. — Takaiju (Commissions CLOSED) (@Takaiju_Art) January 20, 2022

We’re thrilled to announce the #Monsterverse is expanding with an all-new original live action series for @AppleTVPlus featuring #Godzilla and the Titans that will explore the mythic legacy of a world in which monsters are real. pic.twitter.com/0L9Om9DyJp — Legendary (@Legendary) January 20, 2022

IM SHOUTING gimme godzilla omgggg https://t.co/EVn8UobwVA — 19121 (@intothenightx) January 20, 2022

Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong wrapped up its narrative in a neat bow, but there’s still plenty of scope for the MonsterVerse to tell new stories, especially when the majority of the other Titans hiding around the world have only been vaguely teased.

There was talk last year that Wingard was in talks to helm another feature-length installment, so the future of the property is going to be very interesting, especially when production company Legendary are in bed with both Warner Bros. and Apple for movie and TV MonsterVerse projects, respectively.