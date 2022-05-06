‘Moon Knight’ director ‘would kill’ for future MCU crossovers

He's in the same boat as everyone else to have watched the show, then.

In the aftermath of Moon Knight‘s sixth and final episode, it’s been revealed that the Disney Plus series almost incorporated several major Marvel Cinematic Universe cameos, with multiple members of the Eternals once in line to show up and connect the project to the wider mythology.

As it stands, though, Oscar Isaac’s debut as the title hero is one of the most standalone projects the franchise has delivered in what feels like an eternity, to the extent that you could dive in without having seen a single MCU movie or TV show and still get the complete Moon Knight experience.

Of course, history has shown that this isn’t going to be the case forever, and that’s especially true now the building blocks have been put in place to establish Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and/or Jake Lockley’s place in the world. Speaking of the latter, director Mohamed Diab revealed to ScreenRant that he’d love nothing more than to see the most violent of the three alters cross paths with some familiar faces.

“I would kill for it. I would love to do it. It’s the most fun I had on a job. Sarah, my wife and a producer on the show, and I helped create that world; we feel at home. And all those people that work with us feel like they’re family. There’s so many options. There’s crazy things and so many inspiring stories in the comic books that we want to play with, and I can’t wait – if one day I’m allowed – to partner him with other superheroes and see how he drives them crazy.”

Marvel will be hoping Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness keeps fans busy for long enough to distract them from the uncertainty surrounding Moon Knight‘s immediate future, but it surely won’t be too long until clarification arrives.