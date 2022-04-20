‘Moon Knight’ fans growing impatient waiting for Jake Lockley

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Moon Knight episode four.

Moon Knight is now two-thirds of the way through its six-part run, and one major character — or rather personality — has still yet to appear. This Wednesday’s fourth episode of the Marvel series was the wildest one yet, as it may have literally dived into the psyche of muddled mercenary Marc Spector deeper than ever before. But while it delivered plenty of food for fans of Marc and Steven Grant, those waiting for some Jake Lockley content are still starving.

For those unaware, streetwise cabbie Jake Lockley is Marc’s third most prominent alter in the comics, but so far he’s been a no-show in the MCU. However, various clues have pointed to Jake lurking in Marc and Steven’s mind somewhere, with fans getting more and more desperate for Jake to take control with each episode that’s gone by. Thankfully, those hints came to a head in this week’s installment, leading to the demand for Jake reaching a fever pitch.

Spoilers incoming!

You see, by the end of episode four, Marc finds himself in a psychiatric hospital that we can assume is some kind of mental prison. In there, he frees Steven from a sarcophagus but ignores the second, which everyone is convinced must house Jake. But leaving Lockley locked up like this has failed to leave fans satisfied, with “Jake Lockley” trending on Twitter as folks bemoan his absence.

FREE MY MAN CMON I WANNA SEE JAKE LOCKLEY ALREADY ITS BEEN FOUR EPISODES https://t.co/l5I8xmPk7q pic.twitter.com/Czmuum7zgx — froggy |moon knight era ig |🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇱🇰 (@froggycowboyhat) April 20, 2022

Free my man jake lockley bro he ain't do nothing wrong — X – Bruh_ItsDonut (@DonnyChangChhim) April 20, 2022

#ReleaseJakeLockley

RELEASE JAKE LOCKLEY CMON — polaris (@coffee_stare) April 20, 2022

“This is Jake Lockley erasure.”

moon knight spoilers//

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ur telling me steven and marc saw someonr banging on the tomb and just decided not to help him?? this is Jake Lockley erasure — PJ ♡ (@WantedPJ) April 20, 2022

How are we supposed to sleep?

how am i supposed to sleep tonight knowing that jake lockley is still trapped in that goddamn sarcophagus — ekko ♡'s ren (@tarcydni) April 20, 2022

Episode five, all our hopes rest on you now.

jake lockley better appear in the next episode https://t.co/qoNAkaXgWi — cindy (@huamulqn) April 20, 2022

This would probably be the only way the show could make up for keeping Jake out of action for so long.

Imagine if episode 5 is a retelling of episodes 1-4, just through the eyes of Jake Lockley? — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) April 20, 2022

Jake Lockley had better appear in next week’s episode of Moon Knight otherwise things could turn ugly. But, hey, at least we know we’ve definitely got more of Hippo Lady on the way.