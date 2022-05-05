‘Moon Knight’ producers still unsure of series future

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Moon Knight series finale.

Moon Knight seems to have been yet another big success for Marvel Studios. While we have no idea of viewing figures, the show scored an impressive 87% on the Tomatometer (with a 93% audience rating), Oscar Isaac now has some serious awards season buzz for his performance as Marc Spector/Steven Grant, and the character has built a firm fanbase demanding more.

Spoilers ahead.

But despite the hefty praise the show has been garnering, when the credits rolled on yesterday’s finale there was no confirmation of a second season, though the mid-credits scene does seem to be teasing that Moon Knight and his many alter egos still have many adventures in their future.

Unfortunately, as per a new interview in Deadline, executive producers of the shows have no knowledge about the show’s future, including producer-director, Mohamed Diab who revealed that he is not aware whether Moon Knight will be back.

“We don’t know if there’s a next season. Marvel doesn’t go with a conventional way, so even if they like the character and want to extend the world, it could be season 2, it could be a standalone film, or he can join another superhero’s journey. I’m kept in the dark, just like the fans. We never discussed it being a season 2, but one day there’s going to be an expansion, but I don’t know how it’s going to look like.”

That sentiment was echoed by producer Grant Curtis, who commended Oscar Isaac’s supreme on-screen presence in the series.

“Where Moon Knight lands in MCU after this, I actually don’t know. As a fan, I want to know, because Oscar created such an engaging, emotional performance that people want to see more of the Steven-Marc-Jake story.”

Deadline also says they reached out to Disney to see if the confirmation just got lost in the mail, but apparently, it’s still to be decided whether Moon Knight will return.

Based on the mid-credits scene, we have to imagine the chances are good as the third personality, Jake Lockley, was finally introduced and it was revealed that while Marc and Steven are free of Khonshu, Jake is still on board the punishing-evildoers-train.

That naturally sets up a future conflict between Marc/Steven and Jake/Khonshu, and judging by Isaac’s performance in this season, seeing him play a character who is both the hero and antagonist could be a wild ride.

Let’s hope we get some kind of confirmation sooner rather than later. Kevin Feige and top Marvel creatives are currently at a retreat deciding the future of the MCU, so Moon Knight better be a part of that conversation.

Moon Knight is available in full on Disney Plus.