‘Moon Knight’ should begin to establish the MCU’s horror elements

With Hawkeye wrapping up on Wednesday, the next Marvel Studios show to air on Disney Plus will likely be Moon Knight. This hotly anticipated project will introduce Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight ⏤ a dark, weird, and supernaturally-themed hero known for his spooky adventures.

Beyond that, Eternals featured the debut of Mahershala Ali’s Blade (albeit only by voice). The full MCU Blade movie should hit theaters in late 2023 or 2024 and will show us the MCU’s vampiric underbelly.

It’s worth remembering that Marvel has a rich history of horror comics, so beginning to flesh out these parts will provide some cool new stories and characters. With those two on the way soon, fans are theorizing that the end result could be two key Marvel horror teams coming to the MCU.

The first are the Midnight Sons, a group of heroes who focus on supernatural threats. Its members over the years have included Moon Knight, Blade, and Ghost Rider, though many other infernal heroes have joined their ranks at various points.

We may also see the beginnings of the Legion of Monsters. With Moon Knight rumored to feature Werewolf by Night and N’Kantu the Living Mummy, we may be on our way to seeing more of this loosely affiliated team that protects misunderstood monsters being hunted by humans.

The only fly in the ointment is that Marvel Studios is still largely PG-13, meaning that these monsters won’t get to really flex their claws and teeth. But with Deadpool 3‘s confirmed R-rating, here’s hoping that at least some of them will end up on Hulu, where they can serve up this corner of the MCU with a side-order of blood and guts.

Moon Knight will air on Disney Plus in the first half of 2022.