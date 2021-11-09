More Big Names Join Apple’s Star-Studded Climate Change Anthology Series

With the COP26 conference currently in full swing in Glasgow, climate change has been dominating the headlines everywhere you look. In a stroke of fortunate coincidence, AppleTV+ anthology series Extrapolations is currently in the midst of production, with the effects our society has on the environment forming the basis of the story.

Regular Steven Sodergbergh collaborator Scott Z. Burns created the project, where he’s serving as writer, director and executive producer. The concept revolves around the ways climate change affects love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale, told over an eight-episode season of interconnected stories.

The cast already includes Academy Award winners Meryl Streep, Forest Whitaker and Marion Cotillard, with Eiza Gonzalez, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Tobey Maguire also on board, and a slew of further additions have now been revealed by Deadline.

As per the report, Extrapolations can now name Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini as part of the lineup, giving the streamer’s hot-button episodic effort one of the most stacked rosters to have hit the small screen in a long time, which is no surprise given the issues at the center of the narrative.