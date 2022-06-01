Moses Ingram reveals that there is, in fact, a real Jedi school

Star Wars isn’t all fiction as Moses Ingram from Obi-Wan Kenobi says there’s a real Jedi school and she trained there.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ingram shared that the Jedi school was used for the actors to prepare for the series and that it was a lot of fun. The students included Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan), and Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader), and they were trained by a team of stuntpeople. They had lightsaber training, ran across walls, and were suspended by wires, and she shared that McGregor was very skilled in the ways of the Jedi while she had trouble with it in the beginning.

Ingram spoke about how she got in trouble for posting a video of herself showing off her lightsaber moves prior to the release of the series. She thought it would be fine to share it on her Instagram Story, but she was told by her manager to take it down.

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ingram plays the Inquisitor Reva, the Third Sister, who’s adamant about hunting Obi-Wan for personal reasons. In the first two episodes, she argues with her fellow Inquisitors about how to root out the fallen Jedi. She wants to go harder, but she’s told to restrain herself, and she doesn’t take the request well.

There are already plenty of theories about Reva and why she’s so obsessed with finding Obi-Wan. Some fans believe that she was one of the young students at the beginning of episode 1 when clone troopers stormed the Jedi Temple. Since Inquisitors are former Jedi, they could’ve taken her and molded her into the relentless hunter she becomes.

She’s recently been in the news after posting on Instagram the racist messages from she’s received, and many people, as well as Star Wars came to her defense. In a show of solidarity, Ansom Mount from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds supported Ingram, as has executive producer and lead star McGregor spoke out against the hate himself.

Stream Obi-Wan Kenobi now on Disney Plus.