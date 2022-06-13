‘Ms. Marvel’ director teases darker episodes to come

Ms. Marvel fans should expect the tone of the show to change in coming episodes as director Adil El Arbi has teased a few darker episodes to come.

Speaking during a global press conference for the series cited by the Direct, El Arbi and fellow director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy teased that things won’t always be as upbeat as they were in the premiere.

“Well, their episodes are gonna be a little bit darker. The stakes are gonna get higher. I think that in searching her identity, Kamala Khan is going to go on this journey to reconnect with her family to understand why it’s so important for her to tell her own story and to craft that story. And to feel that she could be that superhero she always wanted to be, except that it would be her being the superhero as opposed to emulating someone else. And on that journey of discovery, we as an audience are going to go on what I can safely say is gonna be the thrill of our lives.”

For those who weren’t fans of the premiere’s joyful tone, perhaps new episodes will bring more drama and action to be excited about.

The response to Ms. Marvel has been overwhelmingly positive. There are still many episodes of the show to air and a lot more of Kamala Khan’s story to be told on screen.

Fans can stream episode one of Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus now and it will be joined by a new episode each Wednesday until the end of season one.