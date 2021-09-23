Ms. Marvel Disney Plus Show Delayed Until 2022

In a move that shouldn’t come as a surprise, Disney Plus’ Ms. Marvel has been moved from a “late 2021” release to sometime in 2022. The delay has been rumored for a while, particularly after the Hawkeye trailer confirmed that it’d run from November 24th. Disney is understandably keen to avoid having fallow patches without new content, so airing two major Marvel shows at once isn’t a smart move.

The report comes from Variety’s Adam B. Vary, who posted the following on Twitter:

UPDATE: I've confirmed what was obvious to most Marvel Studios observers: #MsMarvel has moved from a late 2021 release on Disney Plus to 2022.



See the full updated MCU schedule here: https://t.co/oiW1Xt8O5z — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) September 23, 2021

The show will follow one of the most popular modern Marvel characters: shape-shifting superhero fangirl Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel. She’ll be played by Iman Vellani, who’s subsequently set to reprise the role in Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels.

No official footage has been released online, though the audience at Disney’s Investor Day got an advance peek consisting of early footage, interviews with cast and crew, and Vellani’s audition tape. This also included a video of the moment she learned she’d nailed the part, which Josh Weiss at Syfy Wire called “absolutely priceless”.

She’ll be joined by Aramis Knight as masked vigilante Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Kamala’s older brother Amir, Matt Lintz as her best friend Bruno, and Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur as her parents. Early indications are that the show maintains the broad strokes of G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona’s 2013 run that introduced the character, which focused on the Peter Parker-like dilemma of balancing being a superhero with making teenage mistakes and dealing with family drama.

Khan also got a boost in popularity when Marvel’s Avengers was released last year on consoles and PCs. That game has its problems, though most agreed that the story mode starring Ms. Marvel was a highlight.

With Hawkeye hogging the Disney Plus limelight at present, I wouldn’t expect to see much of Ms. Marvel until the end of the year, but a teaser in December will be nice. Let’s hope it’s a Q1 release.