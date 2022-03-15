‘Ms. Marvel’ plot synopsis revealed

Alongside the highly-anticipated trailer for Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series, Ms. Marvel, which dropped today, fans now know more about the heart of the series, with newly-released plot details.

Ms. Marvel will bring fans their first look at Kamala Khan, played by the up-and-coming Iman Vellani. From superhero antics to juggling adolescence with the ups and downs of high school, Khan has a lot on her plate, and the world at her feet.

“Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

As the trailer proves, life gets better with superpowers, but it also gets a lot more complicated. Khan tries to exist between fantasy and reality, while facing criticism from those who barely know her, and those who should know her best.

“It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey who save the world, that’s a fantasy too, ” Khan shares in the trailer, but she soon discovers that she might be precisely the kind of girl who saves the world after all.

You can stream Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus starting June 8, and don’t forget to check out the rest of the exciting Marvel catalog on Disney Plus now.