Netflix Only Added 1 New Title Today, But It’s Worth A Watch

While we’re never short of new content on Netflix, the streaming giant only added one title today. The program in question is the K-drama It’s Okay to Not be Okay, with the series releasing new episodes weekly. For now, we just get one installment, although in line with other Korean dramas, that one alone is 75 minutes. What, then, can Netflix subscribers expect from It’s Okay to Not be Okay?

Well, the romantic drama focuses on the relationship between Moon Kang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) and Go Moon-young (Seo Ye-ji), and in true K-drama fashion, their situation is somewhat unusual. Moon is a community health worker within a psychiatric ward, while Go is a children’s book author with an antisocial personality disorder. In addition, Moon is an orphan who has great listening skills, but is cynical regarding love.

The show was developed by Studio Dragon in South Korea, with the entertainment giant responsible for a large number of successful K-dramas. Netflix have a solid audience for Korean shows, too, whether through historical zombie mashups like Kingdom, action series Vagabond or Crash Landing on You, which involves a romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean army officer.

If K-drama isn’t your thing, though, then there’s plenty of other new content on Netflix this week, including new episodes of Ryan Murphy’s The Politician and drama Feel the Beat. Netflix are also gearing up for the launch of several highly-anticipated new series, including fantasy drama Cursed as well as season 2 of The Umbrella Academy. In July, we’ll also be getting original Netflix movie The Old Guard, while later this week subscribers can enjoy a new comedy special from Eric Andre, comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and season 3 of acclaimed German-language series Dark, to name a few.

For Korean drama fans, though, It’s Okay to Not be Okay will eventually include sixteen episodes, with the final installment coming on August 9th. Are there any K-drama fans here, though, and if so, do you have any particular recommendations to watch on Netflix? Let us know, as usual, in the comments section down below.