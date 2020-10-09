Netflix Just Added A Creepy New Horror TV Series

It doesn’t really matter what kind of movies and shows you like, as Netflix has you covered with its ever-expanding selection of incredible content across various genres. Just this month we’ve been given classics like Ace Venture: When Nature Calls and Gran Torino alongside the first season of Emily in Paris and the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek. But it’s inching ever closer to Halloween, so you’re probably wondering where all the creepy stuff is, right?

Well, Netflix has already started delivering on that front, too. The addition of Rob Zombie gory slaughterfest House of 1,000 Corpses and Adam Sandler’s new horror-comedy Hubie Halloween have been excellent for those seeking a bit of the holiday spirit. But today marks the addition of a brand new series that you’re not going to want to miss.

You can now catch all nine episodes of The Haunting of Bly Manor, which is a follow-up to last year’s The Haunting of Hill House. It’s worth noting that both take place in creator Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting anthology, but they have no direct connections. That said, the new show features plenty of the same actors playing completely different characters.

The Haunting of Bly Manor tells the tale of a young governess who is hired to care for two young children in a country house when she begins seeing apparitions in the home, leading to plenty of mysteries to unravel and scares to offer. If you need a good weekend binge, you should look no further, as it’s said to be even more terrifying than the first entry.

Of course, if you’re not really in the mood to be spooked, you can always slide over here and take a look at what Netflix has lined up for the rest of October,