Netflix Have Added Some Great New TV Shows Recently

Who knows what the world might have been up to during COVID-19 without Netflix? Many of us are still encouraged to remain indoors, but at least we get a steady stream of content in this strange period of history. Moreso than the other streaming networks, Netflix releases a healthy amount of fresh titles almost every day and they’ve recently added some neat TV shows that are well worth your time.

First up is season 10 of Showtime’s Shameless. The incredibly popular adaptation of the British sitcom stars William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher and is the longest-running original scripted series in Showtime’s history. Shameless has already been renewed for one final season, which was due to air around now but has been delayed due to COVID-19, but if you want to catch up with the Gallaghers, now’s the perfect time to do it.

Also landing on the platform recently is Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia, a three-part documentary miniseries about the efforts to bring down organized crime in New York in the 1970s and 80s. This has instantly shot into the Netflix TV top ten charts, proving that the hunger for true crime stories is still insatiable.

We also got docu-series Love on the Spectrum by Lisa Vangellow this month, an Australian show that explores the love lives of people on the autistic spectrum. It’s picking up positive reviews online and social media seems to be a big fan, with reports of viewers breaking down in tears during it.

Finally, there’s the third season of Norsemen, a Norwegian comedy about the lives of Viking warriors. This is secretly one of the funnier shows on Netflix and is steadily gaining a dedicated audience over the course of its run. I haven’t seen the newest episodes yet, but all indications are that there’s no dip in quality.

Of course, there’s a lot more where those came from and frankly, we can be here all day talking about what to watch. It was recently revealed though that the average viewer only goes through roughly 2% of Netflix’s content in a given year (or 733 hours), so best make what you do watch worth it.