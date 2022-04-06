Netflix’s new reality dating show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is the ultimate relationship pressure test. The six couples featured on the show will be forced to break up with each other temporarily and date other people on the show to test the strength of their love for their original partner.

If you had trouble following that, here’s how Netflix describes the show: “The Ultimatum follows six couples, and in each, one partner gives the other an ultimatum to get married. The couples break up, date the other contestants and undergo a trial marriage with someone else for three weeks. Then, contestants move in with their original partner to confront their issues for another three weeks, all before a possible engagement.”

The Ultimatum comes from the producers behind Love is Blind and features Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts. The show premieres on April 6th on Netflix. Here are all six couples, along with their Instagram accounts, if you’d like to get more details prior to watching the show.

Shanique and Randall

Shanique is the one to give Randall the fateful ultimatum. She’s ready for marriage, but Randall is hesitant, given his current debt situation. On Shanique’s decision to get marriage, Randall said, [Shanique] feels like she’s ready for marriage, and I have honestly turned that down more times than not because I know that I’m not, and I know that, honestly, I don’t think she is.”

Rae and Zay

Rae has been dating Zay for over two years and is waiting for a proposal from him. However, Zay feels that this is his first real relationship and isn’t quite ready to make that decision. This is why Rae is giving Zay the ultimatum: marry or move on.

Alexis and Hunter

Alexis and Hunter are at two different points in their two-year relationship. She wants marriage, and he would rather move in together. As you can probably guess, Alexis gives Hunter the ultimatum.

Lauren and Nate

Nate gives Lauren the ultimatum because he hopes it will force Lauren to budge on their biggest issue: kids. He wants children, and she’s not sure if she does. In an interview with the New York Post, Lauren said, “It wasn’t a hard no or a hard yes, it was just something that I felt like I needed to explore a bit more.”

April and Jake

Jake wants to propose to April, but he’s waiting to be more financially independent before getting down on one knee. April is ready now and is hoping the ultimatum will push him into popping the question. Upon hearing April’s ultimatum, Jake tells her, “I’m hoping with this experience I can date around and get better clarity on what you want from another perspective so I can give you everything you need.”

Madlyn and Colby

When Colby saw Madlyn, it was love at first sight. He’s reading for marriage, but she’s still holding out. He hopes that the ultimatum will bring Madlyn closer to him. However, it looks like Madlyn doesn’t share his views on love. She says, “I don’t really believe in there only being one person for everybody… I think it’s natural to wonder what it would be like to be in a different relationship.”