Netflix Announces Stranger Things Season 4 With Creepy Video

Stranger Things season 4 is officially a go at Netflix, but it seems the show’s next installment will journey beyond the borders of Hawkins, Indiana.

On the heels of yesterday’s cryptic teaser, Netflix today confirmed plans to renew Stranger Things for a fourth season, all the while signing Matt and Ross Duffer, series creators and showrunners, for a multi-year film and series deal said to be worth nine figures.

There’s currently no mention of a launch date for Stranger Things 4, though the Duffer Brothers have repeatedly stated that the Netflix phenom will likely run between four and six seasons. Providing everything goes according to plan, then, season 4 may well be its last.

Whatever the case, Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, welcomed the deal with open arms:

The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love. We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.

If you’re all caught up with Netflix’s Stranger Things, you’ll know season 3 expanded the scope quite dramatically, as a covert group of Russian scientists infiltrated Starcourt Mall to tamper with (and potentially control) the portal connecting our world to the Upside Down.

Turns out there’s a similar operation taking place in Russia, where we glimpsed a baby Demogorgon hidden within a top-secret facility. The question, really, is whether “the American” is Chief Jim Hopper, or Dr. Martin Brenner, the latter of whom possessed a wealth of knowledge on Eleven, the Gate and the Upside Down. He’d certainly be an asset for the Russians, though until Stranger Things season 4 lights up our screens, we’ll have to make do with speculation and wistful conjecture.

But rest assured, it is coming. With production expected to kick off early next month, a late 2020 premiere date appears to be on the cards. And we’ll be bringing you all the latest as Netflix prepares to launch the fourth (and perhaps final?) installment of its genre darling.