Netflix announces that it will be the new streaming home of the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Netflix announced on Wednesday that going forward, it will exclusively be streaming the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The news comes just ahead of the film and television category nominations being announced by Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) and Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus: Sicily) live on the organization’s Instagram page, following an introduction by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher at 6:50 am PT.

“The Screen Actors Guild Awards are coming to Netflix!” the streamer announced on Twitter. “Starting in 2024, The SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix globally — and you can catch this year’s ceremony, live Feb. 26 on Netflix’s YouTube channel.”

The SAG Awards has been recognizing outstanding performances in movie and prime-time television since 1995, and is generally believed to be a predictor of the Academy Awards, which traditionally takes place the following month in March. From 1998 to 2022, the ceremony was telecast on TNT, along with a simulcast on TBS from 2007 to 2022. However, in May 2022 it was announced that the two cable networks would no longer continue to air the awards.

The 29th SAG Awards will be presented on Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, and streamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel.