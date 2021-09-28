Netflix Boss Teases Future Stranger Things Spinoffs

Based on comments made by creators the Duffer brothers, executive producer Shawn Levy and several members of the cast, there’s a finite ending point in mind for Stranger Things. All good things must draw to a close eventually, and the core creative team have long since revealed they know exactly how and when the Netflix cultural phenomenon will wrap up its multi-season narrative.

Season 5 has been widely touted as the final run of episodes for our favorite Hawkins residents, but that doesn’t mean the franchise will end. In fact, it could only be the beginning, based on comments made by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos at the Vox Media Code Conference via Deadline.

When asked about the continued popularity of the show and the excruciating wait for Season 4, Sarandos replied like any businessman would by saying “franchises are good, but what you want are hits”. The Netflix boss then teased Stranger Things as “a franchise being born”, before overtly teasing that spinoffs are in the works.

While he wouldn’t name names, and we’ve heard several through the grapevine of rumor and speculation already, Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven would be the obvious candidate. The actress has a deal with Netflix to star and produce in string of projects exclusive to the platform through her PCMA Productions company, a list that already includes Enola Holmes 2, con artist thriller The Girls I’ve Been, literary adaptation The Thing About Jellyfish and fantasy adventure Damsel, so what’s one more?