Viewers Are Furious After Netflix Cancels Two Of Its Best New Shows

Netflix is usually the good guy when it comes to saving shows. For example, they picked up Lucifer after it was cancelled by Fox and even if their original content has a rough first season, they’ll often give it a second to see if it picks up a fanbase or improves. That said, they’re not always a soft touch: the critically acclaimed yet little-watched Marianne didn’t get a second season, so they do have limits. Now, it seems they’re bringing down the hammer once again, as vampire sci-fi V-Wars and supernatural drama October Faction just got cancelled.

While Netflix generally doesn’t release viewing figures to the public, neither show was received particularly well by critics. So we can probably assume that the audience wasn’t what the network had hoped for. Even so, these shows had fans and they’re not happy at the news, as you can see below:

VWars deserved better

VWars deserved better

VWars deserved better

VWars deserved better

VWars deserved better

VWars deserved better

VWars deserved better

VWars deserved better

VWars deserved better #VWars — Bezhan (@vibentage) March 30, 2020

I blame @netflix for not promoting #VWars enough, I mean wtf, the show was never given an official verified page! The show was trending on Netflix everywhere when it came out, I don’t understand why it got cancelled. It’s such a great show! they deserve another season! — Carrie (@Carrie_1492) March 31, 2020

i’m like a day late but now even more upset that #VWars was canceled after one seasons by @netflix …. — anna 🌸 || bambi duckling🦌🐣 (@anna_malave94) March 31, 2020

I just heard about #VWars and I'm deeply sorry but guys maybe the cast haven't heard it yet? Let them hear it first. Better than hearing it in social media from fans. Btw, I'll continue making edits anyway. ❤ — vwars_mustwatch (@AdiHarel3) March 30, 2020

Started watching #OctoberFaction and was getting so into it just to find out it was canceled 😭 — Alina Grace (@AlinaGrace04) April 1, 2020

Wtf @netflix canceling #VWars and #Octoberfaction 2 amazing shows think it's about time I cancelled you — Gary brown (@Garybro27228337) April 1, 2020

I’m still pissed TF OFF! That @netflix cancelled #OctoberFaction like how dare you! 😫😫 bring it back 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — aDosEofJuiCe (@OrTiz210a) March 31, 2020

before: cancels their shows after the 3rd season

now: cancels them after 1st season That's why people are stop watching new shows cuz they know it will be cancelled. I did this to #VWars & #OctoberFaction and they were what? cancelled So pls promote your shows properly @netflix — dani on the offbeat (@miasthermopolis) March 31, 2020

God forbid I finally like a Netflix original and stick to it, then I hear they're cancelling it!? I hate it here. #VWars #OctoberFaction — Jorreca (@jorrecaa) March 31, 2020

NOOOOO!!!! @netflix I f*cking LOVED #OctoberFaction !!! How on earth could you cancel that after 1 season and on a cliffhanger!! Wtf. 100% unacceptable! PLEASE bring it back! — Amanda A. (@lovelyhulahips) March 31, 2020

Honestly, I can sympathize. After all, it’s one thing to cancel a show, but it’s quite another to leave it dangling on a cliffhanger that’ll now forever go unresolved. Even more annoyingly, the one ray of hope that most cancelled shows have is that Netflix themselves will pick up the rights, which obviously isn’t going to happen in these cases.

But ultimately, it’s a cutthroat world out there and the streaming market is getting more competitive by the day (especially now that we’re all stuck at home). Companies like Netflix must be keenly aware that they must preserve and define their brand image, which runs the risk of being harmed by shows that critics pan and not many watch. Plus, even the most objectively bad series will amass a fanbase of some sort. But despite Netflix’s healthy development budget, the axe has to fall somewhere.

So, RIP V-Wars and October Faction, you may not be missed by many, but you will be missed.