Michael B. Jordan is one of the most popular and talented young stars in the business, one that’s built up an eclectic and almost always acclaimed array of projects set across multiple different genres, but one of his most unsung efforts has to be Netflix superhero series Raising Dion, which he produces and stars in.

The first season dropped all the way back in October 2019, following a single mother named Nicole, who has to raise her titular son alone after the death of her husband Mark, as played by Jordan. However, she soon discovers that little Dion has special abilities, ones that she needs to keep under wraps before anyone finds out, all while she investigates the mysterious circumstances of her spouse’s demise.

Raising Dion was renewed for Season 2 in January 2020, but we haven’t heard much about it since. However, shooting has clearly been carried out under the radar after Netflix confirmed that the next run of episodes is coming to the platform on February 1, 2022.

26 months between seasons is a lifetime in the age of episodic television, but it gives old and new fans alike plenty of time to catch up on Raising Dion ahead of its return, with the comic book adaptation unquestionably one of Netflix’s most unsung under-the-radar shows.