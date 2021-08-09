Netflix Has Found Their Morticia Addams For Wednesday

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been cast as Morticia Addams in Wednesday, Tim Burton’s upcoming Addams Family series, Netflix confirmed today. Jones will be joined by Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Netflix won the bidding war for Tim Burton’s Addams Family TV show, Wednesday. Burton is an executive producer and director for the series, which is the first time the iconic director has directed a television show. The show will focus on Wednesday’s adventures at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school located in New England.

Burton is best known for films like Edward Scissorhands, Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Beetlejuice. Fans everywhere are excited to see his take on The Addams Family and the new unique story focus on Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday will be played by Jenna Ortega, best known for her role as Ellie Alves in season two of Netflix’s You. Netflix revealed today that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán will star as Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams, respectively. It is unclear if other members of the Addams Family will appear in the series, but fans will likely learn more about the show soon.

Jones is known for starring in The Mask of Zorro, Traffic, Chicago, Ocean’s Twelve, and dozens of other films and TV shows. Guzmán has also appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows, including the first season of Narcos.

An official release date for Wednesday has yet to be revealed, but it will likely be a while before fans can enjoy the show.