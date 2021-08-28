Netflix Has Officially Picked Up Manifest For Season 4

It’s the news you’ve been waiting for, Manifest fans – Netflix has officially picked up the cancelled NBC show for a fourth season! Earlier this summer, the network pulled the plug on the high-concept supernatural drama, but its followers wouldn’t let it go without a fight, launching the #SaveManifest campaign on social media. Now all their hard work has paid off.

The fervor for more episodes also translated to chart-topping viewing figures for the first three seasons of Manifest once they were added to Netflix in June. Initially, though, it seemed the streaming giant was going to ignore the obvious popularity of the show, with reports saying Netflix had opted not to renew it. But either this was incorrect or the company has changed their minds as a fourth and final season is on its way.

“Netflix will bring back the TV series for a 20-episode fourth and final season, which will bring the story of the passengers of Flight 828 to its conclusion,” shared the Netflix Geeked Twitter account this Saturday, along with a brief announcement teaser.

MANIFEST IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 4!



Manifest follows the aftermath of a unique phenomenon involving Flight 828, which travelled from Jamaica to New York City. After experiencing a brief period of turbulence, the plane landed in NYC and the passengers discovered that five and a half years had passed. Not only do they have to deal with the huge upheaval to their lives, the passengers experience guiding voices and visions of the future, referred to as callings. The ensemble cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas and Athena Karkanis.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV, said the following in a statement:

“Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members. Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season.”

Meanwhile, creator Jeff Rake shared some impassioned words to Manifest fans in his own statement:

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime. Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

Rake has previously explained that he had a six-season plan for the series, so unfortunately he’s still not going to get the chance for that to play out. However, the news that we’ve got 20 more episodes to come, which should allow Rake to tie up all the show’s loose ends, more than makes up for that. Stay tuned for more on Manifest season 4 as it comes in.