Netflix Subscribers Are Going Crazy For Cobra Kai Season 3

Netflix gave fans of Cobra Kai a festive surprise when they announced that the hotly anticipated third season of the Karate Kid sequel series would arrive a week ahead of schedule, and what better way to ring in the new year than binge watching all ten episodes of what’s quickly become one of the most popular TV shows on the planet?

Since starting off as a YouTube Red original, Cobra Kai‘s popularity has only grown to the extent that it comfortably ranks as one of the most-watched titles across any streaming service, and rocketed to the top of Netflix’s viewership charts once the world’s biggest platform secured the distribution rights and added it to the library.

Season 3 marks the first time the aforementioned company have also handled production, which means that the budget has been substantially increased and the scope and scale of the narrative widened, but co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg still remain focused on maintaining a delicate balance between the nostalgic and the new.

Cobra Kai‘s return has already been the subject of critical acclaim, but now that it’s arrived on Netflix, audiences have finally got the chance to see it for themselves, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Binge watched season 3 of @CobraKaiSeries absolutely amazing. Loves every second, hell of a cliff hanger. Some real insight into Kresse. When is season 4? @WilliamZabka @ralphmacchio #CobraKai — J. Long (@johnlong75) January 1, 2021

Oh man season 3 of #CobraKai SO DAMN GOOD. Absolutely love that show and damn did that end just as good as the previous season. Now I gotta wait for more 😭😭😭 — E2_Papi (@E2_Papi) January 1, 2021

I fucking love Cobra Kai season 3 so far. #CobraKai — Renegade Operative ∞ (@RenOperative_) January 1, 2021

6 hours straight but finished the whole season… best season of all 3. Love the touch where he goes back to Okinawa. Massive respect to the writers, cast and Netflix for producing an unbelievable show. #CobraKai — Adam Cox (@abc123cox82) January 1, 2021

Please for the love of God don't make me wait another year for season 4, my stupid ass is finished 3 already I have zero chill 😭 LOVED EVERY SECOND OF IT @CobraKaiSeries #CobraKai — sara hemsley (@geordieprincess) January 1, 2021

Did the mistake thinking I could limit to just watch the 1st episode of #CobraKai season 3. It is too good! Love the mix in throwbacks to the films, and how bringing those characters back is only getting better. Brilliantly done! So now, of course, pressing play on episode 6 🤩 — Thomas Svenson 🖖 (@tsvenson) January 1, 2021

I cannot describe how much love I have for Cobra Kai. Season 3 just made me cry and scream "fuck yeah!!" at my TV. — Ben Jovi (@SgtOsaka) January 1, 2021

So I just binged the entire Cobra Kai season 3, I don't care if people think it's cheesy or campy, I fucking love it. pic.twitter.com/ooFmizPc4M — Henrik Skadhauge (@HSkadhauge) January 1, 2021

Cobra Kai season 3. This is the most ridiculous, stupid ass show and I absolutely love it. — Ben Rothwells Belly Button (@BensBellyButton) January 1, 2021

Netflix aren’t wasting any time in capitalizing on Cobra Kai when the show’s stock is at an all-time high, with season 4 rumored to be kicking off production as early as this month. And based on the sheer volume of people that will be devouring the latest batch in one sitting today, don’t be surprised if Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence rekindle their rivalry for a fourth time before the year is out.