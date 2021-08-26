Netflix Is Paying Henry Cavill A Handsome Sum For The Witcher

As the main star of Netflix’s most-watched show in recent years, Henry Cavill is all but guaranteed to receive an estimable sum to portray Geralt of Rivia in the live-action adaptation of The Witcher. Now, a new report by Variety has confirmed our speculation by revealing just how much the Justice League actor makes per episode.

The second season of The Witcher is currently in the post-production phase after several delays and breaks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even Cavill himself once impeded the schedule because of his on-set injury. Though all in all, it’s been smooth sailing ever since the crew got back to add the final touches to the next chapter in the story of the White Wolf.

As for his salary, considering the fact that Cavill has to carry the show on his back as the titular protagonist, whose POV is essentially the reason The Witcher is as popular as it is today, Netflix must be going out of its way to compensate him with a substantial amount.

Well, according to the new article, the star makes $400,000 per episode. It’s unclear if that amount is for both seasons, or just the upcoming one. Variety has also included a number of other TV salaries, namely Pedro Pascal’s $600,000 per episode for appearing as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us.

Given how much of a Witcher fan Cavill is, money may as well have been the least of his concerns when jumping on board a couple of years ago. The overwhelming success of the series has bolstered his reputation as a geek icon tenfold as well, certainly paying dividends in the long term.

The upcoming second season of The Witcher will stream on Netflix on Dec. 17. That’s less than four months, so make sure to watch the first trailer here if you haven’t already.