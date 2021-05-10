The Witcher EP Says Season 2 Is Currently Deep Into Post-Production

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions, fans of Netflix’s The Witcher have had to sit through a long waiting period for season 2. But fortunately, now that principal photography is finished, the crew is putting the final touches on the next chapter in the story of Geralt.

Even though the live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels got off to a rocky start, the 8-episode run not only managed to rope in quite a few people but also impress older fans who were first introduced to this fictional universe with the highly acclaimed trilogy of video games. Alas, despite the initial hype and Netflix’s policy of releasing all the episodes simultaneously hoisting the series beyond your typical television fantasy foray, so to speak, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disrupted the streaming juggernaut’s plan to deliver the next season by late 2020.

Of course, it’s been a while since the production team announced that they’ve officially concluded filming on the second chapter and an earlier report by Deadline seemed to suggest that Henry Cavill’s White Wolf will be back before the end of 2021. As such, it’s safe to assume the crew is currently busy editing all the footage and adding the CGI effects. Now, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich herself has confirmed as much by sharing the following post on her Twitter page:

Back in London. Back in the (small dark loud) rooms where it happens. That's right, we're deep into post-production on #TheWitcher S2, and I'm so fucking excited. ❤️⚔️🐺 — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) May 10, 2021

At the moment, it’s looking like Netflix might release the first trailer for The Witcher season 2 within the next few months, so that’s definitely something that fans can look forward to. But what the story will have in store for the Rivian monster hunter and his Child Surprise or whether the production dilemmas of the past year have taken their toll on the quality of the upcoming episodes is anyone’s guess at this point.

Tell us, though, are you excited about the next run of the show? Sound off below with your thoughts.