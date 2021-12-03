Netflix just dropped a teaser for its live-action ‘Resident Evil’ series

A trailer for Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil adaptation just dropped online.

The upcoming series is set to debut in 2022 and the brief teaser shared to the What’s on Netflix Twitter account is amping up interest in the live-action series.

The trailer, which arrived on Twitter Dec. 3, barely gives anything away. It simply shows a live-action version of one of the Capcom series’ deadly zombie Dobermans. A flashing red light illuminates a decaying portion of the dog’s face just before the teaser cuts out to reveal the logo for the new series.

The series of video games from developer Capcom is persistently popular, even after more than 20 years of releases. The new Netflix series aims to cash in on this popularity but is approaching the series from a slightly different angle than Welcome to Raccoon City, a live-action film also based on the games.

The series will follow “the Wesker kids” after their move to New Raccoon City. A tweet shared by @NetflixGeeked in 2020 showed the front page of the script for the series’ first episode, which will be titled “Welcome to New Raccoon City.”

Cast members for the series include Lance Riddick as Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Paola Nunez, and Candice van Litsenborgh in unannounced roles as well as Hanni Heinrich as Janet, Mpho Osei Tutu as Yen, Rizelle Januk as Billie’s teacher, Lea Vivier as Susana Franco, Ayushi Chhabra as Dr. Amrita Singh, and Richard Wright-Firth as Maskey.

The series appears to be poised to take place in two parts, according to What’s on Netflix. The first part will follow “14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker moving to New Raccoon City. They come to realize that their father may be concealing dark secrets that could destroy the world,” while the second part will shift to take place a decade in the future. This timeline “follows Jade, now thirty, in her efforts to survive” a world “where only 15 million humans remain, with over 6 billion animals and people being infected with the T-virus.”

Stay tuned for more news about the new Resident Evil series, coming to Netflix in 2022.