Netflix loves love: ‘Love On the Spectrum,’ ‘The Ultimatum,’ and more dating shows renewed

Hopeless romantics and love addicts will soon have more seasons of their favorite shows on Netflix.

The popular streaming service recently announced that it was renewing several of its most popular dating- and love-themed shows and that it’s actively casting for upcoming seasons. Love on the Spectrum, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and Indian Matchmaking are all coming back for more seasons.

In addition to that, there are some new love-themed shows on the way as well. The Ultimatum: Queer Love is the next show in the Ultimatum franchise, Netflix said in a press release. Here’s the synopsis:

“The Ultimatum universe is expanding to showcase more stories of love, relationships, and the ups and the downs of commitment. In The Ultimatum: Queer Love, five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship. One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.”

The Ultimatum: Queer Love will be hosted by actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Not Another Teen Movie). As for runaway hit Love is Blind, Netflix said it was starting “the search for new singles across the US who are ready to open their hearts, enter the Pods and find out if love is truly blind.”

Those interested in appearing on the show can apply today at LoveIsBlind.CastingCrane.com. Another new show coming to the network is Jewish Matchmaking, a show where “singles in the US and Israel as they turn their dating life over to a top Jewish matchmaker. Will using the traditional practice of shidduchim dating help them find their soulmate in today’s world?”

Both Indian Matchmaking season three and Jewish Matchmaking are expected to arrive sometime in spring 2023. We’ll keep you posted when the other shows get premieres.