Netflix Reportedly Developing Stranger Things Spinoff For Hopper

Stranger Things has become one of the most talked-about shows on Netflix and fans can’t wait for the next installment to finally arrive. But beyond season 4, it seems the streaming giant has even more in the works for us and a Jim Hopper spinoff may just be on the agenda.

Viewers were thrilled to learn that Hopper was alive in that first teaser trailer. Coupled with set photos and a video of the table read revealing that all of our favorite characters will be returning, anticipation has been sky high for the next run. But it seems Netflix is already making plans to expand the Stranger Things universe and branch out in new directions given that the main series is rumored to be ending after season 4 – which could be split into two parts.

Sources close to WGTC – the same one who told us a Green Lantern TV show was coming to HBO Max and that Hopper was still alive – say that the streaming giant is developing a spinoff for Hopper and Joyce. Mrs. Byers and the Chief of Hawkins Police Department have had a fun “will they won’t they” storyline over the past few seasons and now that we know Hopper’s alive, these two will be able to drive each other crazy for the foreseeable future.

Stranger Things Season 3 Images Send Us Back To 1985 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Plot details are still unclear and being kept under wraps, but it’ll certainly be interesting to see what adventures the pair will be getting into. Their team-up in season 3 was one of the highlights and whether they’re tracking down Demogorgons or stopping Russian spies, fans are certainly eager for more of them.

After all, from exploring parallel dimensions to uncovering cold war conspiracies, there are still a lot of stories left to be told within this world that the Duffer brothers have created and spinoffs seem like an excellent place to start the expansion and continue on with things once Stranger Things comes to its inevitable end.