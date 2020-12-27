Netflix Reportedly Developing Elder Scrolls Show, Will Be As Big As The Witcher

Bethesda Softwork’s The Elder Scrolls series can make a decent claim to be the biggest RPG series in the world. Despite the last full instalment, the massively successful The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, being released way back in 2011, the franchise has remained popular. Partially that’s because Skyrim has been re-released on practically every platform under the sun, but spinoffs like MMO The Elder Scrolls Online and mobile title The Elder Scrolls: Blades have also helped keep the franchise in the spotlight.

We know that The Elder Scrolls VI is in development at the moment, but nothing is known of what it’ll consist of save for a short teaser trailer that basically just confirmed the game exists. But now there’s a new rumor being reported on by Daniel Richtman that says Netflix is working on a show based on The Elder Scrolls, and that it’ll be as big as their take on The Witcher.

One wrinkle is that Bethesda Softworks is already developing a major TV show adaptation of one of their games with Netflix’s biggest competitor. Earlier this year they announced that the Westworld team were working on Fallout, which will hit Amazon Prime sometime over the next few years.

One interesting choice will be when and where it’s set. The Elder Scrolls’ world of Tamriel is a big place with a lot of history and hundreds of years take place in between titles. In addition, due to the games being about player freedom there isn’t a memorable player character like Geralt to focus on. Still, I can easily see a show that explores cool elements like the Dark Brotherhood assassination bureau or the Thieves Guild. Plus it’d be fun to see new takes on the Daedric Princes – especially the ever-entertaining Sheogorath.

Perhaps this could also be tied directly into next The Elder Scrolls game too – as it’d be cool to watch a prequel show setting up the world before we got to explore every inch of it ourselves. More on this as we hear it.