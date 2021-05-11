Netflix Reportedly Developing Old Guard TV Show

One of the major differences between a potential franchise being set up at a streaming service as opposed to a studio is the increased freedom available to build out the mythology in a variety of different directions as opposed to being stuck solely in the confines of churning out either more movies or new seasons of television, with Netflix leading the charge on that front.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead hasn’t even been released yet but a prequel has already been shot and an animated companion series is in the works, while Wu Assassins might not be getting a second run renewal, but Iko Uwais will be back to kick all sorts of mystical martial arts ass in feature-length continuation Fistful of Vengeance, and the platform has also signalled its intentions for an Assassin’s Creed multimedia universe that will span both live-action and animation.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Hayden Christensen would be returning for Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi long before it was confirmed – that The Old Guard is next in line for similar treatment. According to our intel, Netflix are considering expanding the world of the immortal warriors into the episodic realm, while still developing multiple sequels starring Charlize Theron.

The streaming giant is nothing if not ambitious when it comes to their plans to amass as many big name properties as possible and hoard them all under one roof, and The Old Guard certainly has the potential to co-exist as both a film series and television show given that the premise lends itself to stories being told at literally any point throughout the existence of the human race.