Netflix Reportedly Has Big Plans In Store For The Sandman

After decades stuck in development hell, Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed comic book The Sandman is finally on its way to live-action, with production on the Netflix series wrapping last month. It’s been a long time coming, and fans are overjoyed that the long-gestating adaptation not only has a home, but the potential for multiple seasons.

Over the years, names including Pulp Fiction producer Roger Avary, Pirates of the Caribbean duo Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio, giant mechanical spider enthusiast Jon Peters, comic book veteran David S. Goyer, Enola Holmes scribe Jack Thorne, Academy Award nominated Arrival writer Eric Heisserer and Joseph Gordon-Levitt were all attached to The Sandman, with the latter once set to star, executive produce and possibly even direct.

Jenna Coleman To Play Johanna Constantine In Netflix's Sandman 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg is serving as showrunner with Gaiman heavily involved in every aspect of the project, while we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us The Witcher was getting a spinoff long before Blood Origin was announced – that Netflix sees The Sandman as possessing all of the tools to become one of the streamer’s biggest shows.

As one Gaiman property draws to a close when Lucifer‘s sixth and final season arrives on Friday, perhaps another will step in to take its place. A big budget fantasy series based on popular source material with a stacked ensemble cast certainly ticks many boxes that would appeal to Netflix, so we can only hope the viewing figures and critical adulation match the promising pieces already in place.